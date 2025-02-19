Corpus Christi ordinance requires dog owners to protect pets in frigid weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As the arctic blast settles in, the city of Corpus Christi is reminding residents to bring their pets inside to protect them from the cold.

Pet owners should make sure they protect their pets.

Under a city ordinance, pets must be brought indoors if the "feel-like" temperature falls below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

If the temperature is at or below 50 degrees, your pet's outdoor enclosure must have bedding.

The pet's shelter or dog house should also be covered and weatherproof. It should be elevated above the ground, with the entrance facing away from the wind.

You can be issued a citation if your pet isn't protected from the cold.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services will have Animal Care Officers on patrol and staff at the facility continuously, Tuesday through Thursday, to respond to calls on pets without shelter.

Officers will educate owners about cold weather and proper care of their pets.

If needed, ACS will take the appropriate action for pets under challenging circumstances where their well-being is jeopardized.

During regular business hours, call the Customer Call Center at 3-1-1 to place a call for service for an officer to respond to a pet in need. After hours, call CCPD Non-Emergency Police at (361) 886-2600.