Corpus Christi offers free sandbags at two upcoming events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Public Works Department will distribute free sandbags to neighbors at two upcoming events as summer heat intensifies across the region, and as neighbors prepare amid hurricane season.

The first distribution event is scheduled for Saturday, June 14, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., or until supplies run out. A second event will follow on Saturday, June 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Both events will be held at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex at 3061 Saratoga Blvd.

Neighbors can receive up to 8 free sandbags per vehicle. Officials ask that participants have a clear area in their trunk or truck bed for sandbag storage and remain inside their vehicles during loading.

Here's a detailed map of the sandbag distribution:

