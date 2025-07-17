Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

Corpus Christi offers Community Court at the Library

If you have outstanding citations, now's your chance to talk to a judge.
Corpus Christi is offering Community Court at the Library this Saturday, July 19. If you want to talk to a judge, here's your chance.
Corpus Christi offers Community Court at the Library
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Listen up, Corpus Christi residents: if you have an outstanding citation, here's your chance to talk to a judge.

If you can't make it to the Municipal Court on weekdays, you can join the Community Court at the Library this Saturday, July 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Ben F. McDonald Public Library, located at 4044 Greenwood Drive.

You can speak to a judge regarding your citation, delinquent citation, warrants, request deferred disposition, driving safety course, a payment plan or community service.

Here's a full schedule of the Community Court dates:

October 19, 20249 a.m. - 1 p.m.Owen R. Hopkins3202 McKinzie Rd
November 16, 20249 a.m. - 1 p.m.Ben F. McDonald4044 Greenwood Dr.
December 14, 20249 a.m. - 1 p.m.Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia5930 Brockhampton
January 18, 20259 a.m. - 1 p.m.Janet F. Harte2629 Waldron Rd
February 15, 20259 a.m. - 1 p.m.Owen R. Hopkins3202 McKinzie Rd
March 15, 20259 a.m. - 1 p.m.Ben F. McDonald4044 Greenwood Dr.
April 19, 20259 a.m. - 1 p.m.Janet F. Harte2629 Waldron Rd
May 17, 20259 a.m. - 1 p.m.Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia5930 Brockhampton
June 21, 20259 a.m. - 1 p.m.Owen R. Hopkins3202 McKinzie Rd
July 19, 20259 a.m. - 1 p.m.Ben F. McDonald4044 Greenwood Dr.
August 16, 20259 a.m. - 1 p.m.Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia5930 Brockhampton
September 20, 20259 a.m. - 1 p.m.Janet F. Harte2629 Waldron Rd

Click here for more info.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connecting the Coast