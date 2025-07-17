Corpus Christi offers Community Court at the Library

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Listen up, Corpus Christi residents: if you have an outstanding citation, here's your chance to talk to a judge.
If you can't make it to the Municipal Court on weekdays, you can join the Community Court at the Library this Saturday, July 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Ben F. McDonald Public Library, located at 4044 Greenwood Drive.
You can speak to a judge regarding your citation, delinquent citation, warrants, request deferred disposition, driving safety course, a payment plan or community service.
Here's a full schedule of the Community Court dates:
|October 19, 2024
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Owen R. Hopkins
|3202 McKinzie Rd
|November 16, 2024
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Ben F. McDonald
|4044 Greenwood Dr.
|December 14, 2024
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia
|5930 Brockhampton
|January 18, 2025
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Janet F. Harte
|2629 Waldron Rd
|February 15, 2025
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Owen R. Hopkins
|3202 McKinzie Rd
|March 15, 2025
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Ben F. McDonald
|4044 Greenwood Dr.
|April 19, 2025
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Janet F. Harte
|2629 Waldron Rd
|May 17, 2025
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia
|5930 Brockhampton
|June 21, 2025
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Owen R. Hopkins
|3202 McKinzie Rd
|July 19, 2025
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Ben F. McDonald
|4044 Greenwood Dr.
|August 16, 2025
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia
|5930 Brockhampton
|September 20, 2025
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Janet F. Harte
|2629 Waldron Rd
