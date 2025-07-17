Corpus Christi offers Community Court at the Library

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Listen up, Corpus Christi residents: if you have an outstanding citation, here's your chance to talk to a judge.

If you can't make it to the Municipal Court on weekdays, you can join the Community Court at the Library this Saturday, July 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Ben F. McDonald Public Library, located at 4044 Greenwood Drive.

You can speak to a judge regarding your citation, delinquent citation, warrants, request deferred disposition, driving safety course, a payment plan or community service.

Here's a full schedule of the Community Court dates:

October 19, 2024 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Owen R. Hopkins 3202 McKinzie Rd November 16, 2024 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Ben F. McDonald 4044 Greenwood Dr. December 14, 2024 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia 5930 Brockhampton January 18, 2025 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Janet F. Harte 2629 Waldron Rd February 15, 2025 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Owen R. Hopkins 3202 McKinzie Rd March 15, 2025 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Ben F. McDonald 4044 Greenwood Dr. April 19, 2025 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Janet F. Harte 2629 Waldron Rd May 17, 2025 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia 5930 Brockhampton June 21, 2025 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Owen R. Hopkins 3202 McKinzie Rd July 19, 2025 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Ben F. McDonald 4044 Greenwood Dr. August 16, 2025 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia 5930 Brockhampton September 20, 2025 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Janet F. Harte 2629 Waldron Rd

