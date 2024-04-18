Corpus Christi native sentenced to prison for meth, firearm possession

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Corpus Christi resident has been sentenced for possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute meth, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas.

36-year-old Adolfo Tovar pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2022. Tovar has a prior criminal history, which included attempted robbery and second-degree robbery convictions, the release states.

According to the release, on April 10, 2021, police received a report of a vehicle parked crooked in a parking space with a male driver - Tovar - who appeared to be unconscious at a local gas station.

Police arrived at the scene and asked him to exit the vehicle and to provide ID. When Tovar got out of the car, he pulled out two blue baggies, typically used as packaging for illegal narcotics, and they fell to the ground.

Police then searched his vehicle and found meth, scales and more baggies in the center console, as well as a firearm under the divers seat.

Tovar was sentenced to over 16 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. He will remain in custody until he is transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.