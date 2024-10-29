Corpus Christi named among top 10 most haunted Texas cities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Have you ever wondered which Texas cities are the most haunted? Well, Bet Texas did a little research to determine the top 10 most haunted Texas cities based on the number of reported sightings.

El Paso is the most haunted city in Texas, and according to the results, it’s not a close race. El Paso, a town in far west Texas, has had nearly double the sightings of second-place finisher Austin.

"According to KVIA-TV, the most haunted place in El Paso High School. The school’s best-known apparition is called “Ghost Girl.” A quick Google search produces a number of photos of the school’s Class of 1985 picture," stated author Steve Bittenbender.

Corpus Christi comes in third place with 105 ghost sightings. On the website GhostsofAmerica.com, dozens of people have come together to share their stories of ghost encounters in Corpus Christi.

One user, Tim, stated, "I lived in a house where two murders had taken place. Didn't know it when I moved there. I experienced many things, including beating on walls, appliances turning on odd, overpowering odors that came and went in my bedroom. No source was ever found. I was hit in the back of the head while watching TV alone in the house. This story has similarities to mine, except more aggressive activity. Something bad happened there, most likely."

Other users on the website GhostsofAmerica.com account for ghost sightings on the USS Lexington, the Centre Theatre, Heritage Park, Knights Inn, and Blackbeard's on the Beach.

There are also a lot of users who say they have witnessed paranormal activity at homes on Fox Trot Drive, Brentwood Drive, and Hayward Drive.

