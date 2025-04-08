Corpus Christi man sentenced to prison for arranging fraudulent firearms purchases

A Corpus Christi man has been sentenced for, "directing the fraudulent purchase of 40 firearms," according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas.

43-year-old Jaime Eduardo Cano pleaded guilty on June 27, 2024, to making false or fictitious statements to a licensed firearms dealer.

Cano has been ordered to serve 2 years in federal prison, immediately followed by 2 years of supervised release. At the hearing, the court heard evidence on how Cano directed his employee to "fraudulently purchase firearms." The court noted Cano could have legally purchased the firearms himself, but chose not to do so, because he must have known they would be disposed of illegally.

Details from the investigation revealed that between May 6, 2021, and June 10, 2022, 56-year-old Norma Andrade had purchased 40 guns from a local firearms dealer. Surveillance showed that on June 10, 2022, law enforcement witnessed her pick up an order of 10 pistols and drive them to Cano’s business. He then came outside to retrieve them.

Text messages in Cano’s phone also revealed that regarding the sale of the firearms that Andrade had purchased, Cano had directed her to lie on the required purchase forms. Authorities also discovered other messages between Cano and another individual about how much Cano would be paid and when the firearms would be exchanged.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement discovered and confiscated three of the firearms that Cano had arranged to purchase in Acapulco, Mexico.

Andrade, also from Corpus Christi, also pleaded guilty and was previously sentenced to 1 year and 4 months in prison.

Cano was permitted to remain on bond and surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility

