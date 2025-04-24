Corpus Christi man heading to prison for forcing minor into prostitution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Corpus Christi man is heading to prison after forcing a teenage girl into prostitution.

On April 15, Derrick Lamar Davis, 38, appeared in the 117th District Court. He pleaded guilty to several charges, including:

Trafficking of a child to engage in sexual conduct

Possession of child pornography

Compelling prostitution under age 18

Sexual performance child employ/authorize/induce

Sexual performance child produce/direct/promote



Davis was sentenced to 10 years in prison in exchange for his plea.

According to court documents, on Oct. 11, 2022, a 17-year-old girl told detectives with the Corpus Christi Police Department she met Davis a week prior and had been staying with him for about a week. During that time, the victim says Davis forced drugs down her throat.

The teenage girl told officers Davis gave her Ecstasy and Xanax, a medication that treats anxiety, and she believed the drugs were laced "with something".

The minor said Davis "drugged her up" and forced her to have sex with several men. The victim couldn't tell police how many men she had sex with, but she knew some of the men paid Davis up to $400.

The 17-year-old victim told detectives that Davis kept the money.

Through a police investigation, detectives with the Corpus Christi Narcotics and Vice Investigations found Davis recorded video of the victim's sexual encounters.

The judge in the case ordered Davis not to contact the victim.

As of April 23, Davis was still in the Nueces County Jail waiting to be moved to a state prison.