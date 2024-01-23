Corpus Christi man going to prison for drug trafficking

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Corpus Christi man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of drug trafficking, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas.

28-year-old Arturo Bazan pleaded guilty on Nov. 14, 2023. He will serve 19 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, the release stated.

In 2023, law enforcement, including the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Corpus Christi Police Department, began investigating a local heroin dealer. This eventually led them to Bazan and other associates who were operating out of a residence in Corpus Christi.

A search warrant was executed on Aug. 9, 2023, where over 900 grams of heroin, 3 kilograms of cocaine, over a kilogram of meth and more than $20,000 were discovered.

Other controlled substances like Xanax, alprazolam and marijuana, along with multiple guns, were also recovered. A fully loaded Ruger 5.7 handgun and Anderson Arms Am-15 were found in Bazan's bedroom.

Throughout the investigation, Bazan was revealed as a local gang member who had distributed narcotics both on an individual and large-scale basis. During the hearing, the court reviewed evidence of the crime, including references to Bazan's gang activity on his social media, the release stated.

Bazan will be held in custody until he is transferred to prison.

