Corpus Christi man facing prison for possession of a firearm, narcotics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Corpus Christi man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of possessing narcotics and a firearm, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas.

41-year-old Jason Ramirez was convicted on May 10, 2022 by a federal jury for, "possessing narcotics with the intent to distribute, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime," as stated in the release.

A judge has now ordered Ramirez to serve 10 years in prison for the drug trafficking and firearm possession charges, with an additional six months for the possessing a firearm aiding in drug trafficking. Ramirez's jail time will immediately be followed by five years of supervised release.

The release states that on Feb. 29, 2020, Ramirez was pursed by police officers after he didn't stop at a stop sign. He crashed into a concrete fountain in a local park and fled on foot, but police soon located him in a nearby neighborhood and arrested him.

After the arrest, officers found a pistol and methamphetamine in Ramirez's car. They also found pictures on his phone of Ramirez posing with a firearm and text messages alluding to the selling of drugs.

While the defense tried to convince the jury that the drugs and gun found in the car did not belong to Ramirez, the jury saw video footage of Ramirez fleeing and the discovery of the drugs and gun, resulting in them finding him guilty.

Ramirez will remain in custody until he is transferred to a prison facility, to be decided in the near future.

