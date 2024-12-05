Corpus Christi IceRays part ways with Stingray Dancerz for 2024-2025 season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRay's dance team known as the Stingray Dancerz, will no longer take part in games for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season.

On Monday, the IceRays front office notified the team they were disbanding the team.

The team's vice president Tanya Perez provided KRIS 6 News with this statement:

"Multiple factors were taken into consideration by our ownership group and after several conversations, it was ultimately decided it is what is best for the organization.



Unfortunately, because this was a business decision, I or anyone from our organization are not at liberty to speak on or discuss with anyone outside of our organization.



We have already notified the team that their gym membership and their tanning memberships benefits will remain intact for them to use until June 15, per their contract date."

President Cassidy Lange explained the team was given multiple warnings before being terminated for cause. Due to legal reasons, he said he could not explain any further.

KRIS 6 News reached out to the co-captains of the dance team. One declined an interview while the others didn't respond before the time of publishing.

Lange clarified that this action does not rule out bringing the Stingray Dancerz (formerly the Ice Girls) back for future seasons.

The IceRays (15-5-1-1) are off to a great start, currently in second place of the South Division of the North American Hockey League.

They begin a three game series against the Oklahoma Warriors on Friday, Dec. 6 at the American Bank Center.

