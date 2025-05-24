Corpus Christi Hooks host batting practice on USS Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi neighbors had a unique opportunity to take batting practice on the U.S.S. Lexington this Saturday afternoon.

The special event, hosted by the Corpus Christi Hooks baseball team, allowed families to swing for the fences on the ship known as the "Blue Ghost."

Participants only needed to pay general admission for this one-of-a-kind batting session aboard the ship.

The event is part of the Hooks' Blue Ghosts Weekend promotion, which offers attendees a $3 discount at the USS Lexington Museum.

In return, visitors to the Lexington Museum this weekend can receive a $3 discount to any Memorial Weekend game at Whataburger Field.

