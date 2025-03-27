Corpus Christi Fire Department 'Fill the Boot' benefits Muscular Dystrophy Association

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) and Corpus Christi Professional Firefighter Association’s annual Fill the Boot campaign collected donations throughout March.

Firefighters were at intersections in various parts of the city, collecting donations to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.



Corpus Christi is a national donation leader for Fill the Boot. CCFD raised the most money for Fill the Boot in their International Association of Firefighters 11th district in 2022 and 2023. In 2023, organizers say CCFD raised $102,632 for the annual campaign.

Donations can also be made online at https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/. To learn more about the history of the MDA Fill the Boot campaign, visit www.firefighters.mda.org.

