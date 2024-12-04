Corpus Christi Fire Assistant Chief says goodbye after three decades

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After serving more than three decades with the Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD), Assistant Chief Randy Paige is retiring.

He was recognized by city staff and council members on Tuesday, Dec. 3, before being presented with a commemorative plaque and fire hat.

"Thank you for everything that you’ve done for the residents of this city and for the fire department. We appreciate you very much," Mayor Paulette Guajardo told Paige during Tuesday's ceremony.

Starting his career in 1986, Paige began as a firefighter with the Refinery Terminal Fire Company. Within two years, he joined the Corpus Christi Fire Department, later becoming certified as a firefighter and paramedic.

Paige told KRIS 6 News reporter Alexis Scott that many things have evolved since he started with the department.

"A lot has changed in the 36 years. When I first started here, I remember the first year we had 12,000 calls and now we’re up to about 62,00 calls a year." Paige said.

Wearing many hats throughout his career, Paige served in both Fire and EMS supervisory positions, as an Assistant Chief, an Operations Chief, and was also appointed to Fire Marshal in 2016.

“Anywhere else in the fire service, when we come into a position, we hope that we can leave it better than we found it," Paige said. "So I’m hoping that I left it better than I found it, but you’ve got to be able to and willing to make changes that are necessary for the good.”

Corpus Christi Fire Chief, Brandon Wade, spoke with Scott and reflected on Chief Paige’s work ethic over the years.

“Chief Paige has been somebody that has been able to provide answers to questions, give great insights, give recommendations, and is always a trusted source when we’re doing anything in the organization for the betterment of it. So we’re really going to miss Chief Paige," Wade said.

Other colleagues who have worked alongside him said they've learned some of the most important lessons from Paige during their career.

“One of the most memorable things really is probably to stay calm at incidents," Doug Matthijetz, Assistant Chief of Training and Safety, said. "He was very good at that and helped people on the scene be calm just by him being in command and in charge of the scene and him being calm.”

Paige's position will be taken over by Battalion Chief, Tony Perez, who has served with CCFD for more than 23 years. Paige has mentored Perez as he prepares to make the transition in just a few weeks.

Perez said he appreciates Paige's efficiency and passion for serving the community.

“Just our gratitude, thank you to him for his service to not only the department but the citizens of Corpus Christi. He’s going to be missed but, I have some big shoes to fill for sure. He's been giving me all the documents and information I need to make this an easy transition," he said.

As Paige hangs up his fire hat, he said he plans to focus more on traveling with his family and spending time with his grandchildren. Assistant Chief Randy Paige officially retires Jan. 12, 2025.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.