Corpus Christi Downtown Management District conducts perception survey

Downtown Management District

Corpus Christi's Downtown Management District is conducting a perception survey to better understand what community members want to see more of in the downtown area.

The group has been conducting the survey since 2015. They've partnered with Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi's Collaborative Community Research Center to identify trends and set goals to improve and provide a more vibrant experience.

“We needed a comprehensive survey that was community wide that would really serve as a foundation and a better understanding. The more feedback we have, the better understanding we have," Daneila Campos with the Downtown Management District said.

The 2021 survey results were recently released with answers from more than 250 participants.

“It’s asking, Why haven’t you visited? What would bring you to downtown, What is something that you’d want to see more of in the area, What don't want you want to see," Campos said.

The survey showed that 60% of people believed downtown Corpus Christi was safe. At least 88% of other individuals believe revitalizing the area will improve the Seawall and even the ferry service.

In addition, since 2017, shopping in the downtown area has increased up to 43%. That's up 21% in the last five years.

“We’re seeing progress, we’re seeing change. We’re seeing where we need to focus our energy," Campos said.

So far, there have been at least 300 participants in the current survey. If interested in filling out the survey, it will be available until Dec. 19.

It can be found on the Downtown Management District's Facebook page.

