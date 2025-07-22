Corpus Christi City Council votes to rezone Hillcrest neighborhoods

It was a disappointing day for Hillcrest residents at Tuesday's city council meeting.

After years of fighting, residents in that Northside neighborhood lost their battle against rezoning efforts they fear mark the end of their neighborhood.

The Corpus Christi city council passed 3 agenda items that would rezone several streets to Light Industrial.

Item 11 was an ordinance that will abandon, vacate and close 2.5 acres of improved and unimproved public right-of-way properties. The affected areas are identified as sections of Washington Street, Williams Avenue, Hatch Street, Summers Street, John Street, Dempsey Street, Priour Avenue, Nueces Street, and Coke Street.

The action is the result of the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project Four Party Agreement.

Item 12 also passed, but not before District 5 council Member asked that it be amended.

The Port of Corpus Christi wanted to rezone various properties along Lexington Avenue to Light Industrial use.

Council member Gil Hernandez amendment removed the Light Industrial rezoning and replaced it with residential and light commercial zoning.

Item 13, which also passed, will rezone several properties in the Hillcrest neighborhood to Light Industrial.

The affected properties are along parts of Nueces Street, West Broadway Street, Washington Street, Williams Avenue, Hatch Street, Summers Street, John Street, Dempsey Street, Priour Street, and Coke Street.

