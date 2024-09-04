Corpus Christi City Council vote to raise fees and taxes, here's what to know

Corpus Christi City Council voted to approve several ordinance amendments that will raise fees or tax rates

Most notably water, wastewater, storm water fees will change

Some changes begin Oct. 1, 2024 while others begin Jan. 1, 2025

Corpus Christi City Council voted to amend eight ordinances that will raise fees or tax rates across several city departments.

At Corpus Christi International Airport parking rates will increase beginning Oct.1. Short term fees move from $12 to $13 per hour.

If a ticket is lost it increases from $14 to $15 per hour. Long term parking goes from $9 to $10 per hour. If a ticket is lost, the increased fee is $15 up from $11 an hour. Covered parking rates remain at $12 per hour. However if a ticket is lost, the price moved from $14 to $15 an hour.

Water bills will look different beginning Jan. 1, 2025. Rates for inside city limits and outside city limits will become equal meaning some may pay more, while some may pay less.

Residential volume rates have been adjusted. A fifth tier of volume usage was added.

Corpus Christi Water CEO Drew Molly said this is to align with policy and fulfill debt service obligations.

Included in this amendment, wastewater minimum charges are going up for everyone. Molly said that is due to increasing costs and to recover a portion of the Legacy Stormwater debt.

Molly used the example of a family home using 6,000 gallons of water a month.

“Overall, if you put the two together the net impact is an increase of $2.91 to the 6,000 gallon residential user," he said.

Sticking with the subject of water, city council approved an increase to the non-mandatory drought surcharge exemption fee from .25 cents to .31 cents per 1000 gallons. This is a fee commercial water users pay year round to avoid surcharges during times of water usage restrictions.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said the fund has generated $30 million for the city in five years. That money is earmarked for projects involving drought-proof water sources. The change begins Jan. 1, 2025

Due to debts and increased service needs, city council approved an increase in stormwater fees. The increase applies to everyone and is based on the size of the land and or structure owned. That change also begins Oct. 1.

Development services is in the final year of a four year plan that will increase their fees, once again. 46 existing fees will increase, 36 fees will be added and 12 fees will be removed. Fees pertain to things such as building permits, zoning fees, certificates of occupancy and more.

“The coming year, our fees will be adjusted to the construction costs index on Oct. 1 of each year," Al Raymond, Director of Development Services for the city of Corpus Christi said.

Added fees imposed by the fire department were approved by city council. A $500 fee will be imposed on assisted living facilities for lift assist calls. They are calls in which the fire department is asked to lift someone out of bed, off the floor, etc... without an apparent injury.

15 fire prevention permits also saw an increase. Fire Chief Brandon Wade said this is to put Corpus Christi in line with what other cities are doing. Changes go into effect Oct. 1, 2024.

City Council approved fee changes for Environmental and Consumer Health Services. The increase is based on the cost of providing services and to move more in line to what other major Texas cities charge. Fees haven't been changed since 2006 but changes go into effect Oct. 1, 2024.

Permit changes include food health, retail health, mobile unit, mobile unit vending, septic systems, foster home inspection, swimming pool and food handler certificate.

Lastly, city council amended an ordinance to increase fees issued by the Parks and Recreation Department. Athletic outdoor fields will require a rental fee. The SPARK program, Latchkey and Calallen Summer After Hour Kid Power Program will increase. Changes go into effect Oct. 1, 2024.

