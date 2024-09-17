Corpus Christi City Council passes capital budget, increases water rates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council has passed the proposed $1 billion capital budget that failed last week.

Despite the many questions regarding the high price tags for certain projects, City Council members ultimately voted to pass the budget in a five to four vote.

The capital budget is important for Corpus Christi residents to understand because, among other things, it funds things like street projects, water and wastewater improvements.

For example, with the city budget finally passing, City Council decided to increase water and wastewater rates, which could have considerable impact.

The proposed water rate increase for residential customers is about $3.80 more per month, while the proposed wastewater increase for residential customers is about $4.60.

