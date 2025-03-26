Corpus Christi City Auditor George Holland defends himself against workplace misconduct allegations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Auditor George Holland is standing firm against serious allegations of workplace misconduct, vehemently denying claims of creating a toxic work environment and professional ethics violations.

In an investigation initiated by the City's Human Resources Department in July 2023, which later expanded to an external investigation, attorneys recommended Holland's removal from his position. But the City Council has taken no disciplinary action.

Holland, a 35-year veteran auditor, called the investigation a "witch hunt" designed to intimidate him from conducting an audit on the City's HR Department.

However, in a response to KRIS 6 News, the city said that the HR audit did not kick off until November 2023, months after the HR Department received complaints.

"It was not designed or even appropriately conducted and it was not factually correct," Holland told 6 Investigates regarding the investigation. "We're well-positioned to execute on our plans. We've done more audits than have been done previously."

The investigation, outsourced to a law firm after HR received employee complaints, alleged multiple issues, including a toxic work environment, lack of credible leadership, and potential sexual misconduct involving a former department colleague.

Despite these serious accusations, Holland said that he has improved workplace dynamics and increased audit productivity since taking office.

District 5 Councilman Gil Hernandez, former Chair of the Audit Committee, has strongly supported Holland. Hernandez described the investigation as lacking substantial evidence and characterized it as more of a "hit job" than a legitimate probe. He also called into question why, when the City Auditor reports directly to the City Council, the city initiated an investigation without the knowledge of the audit committee or the council.

"We looked at it. We had a lot of discussion about it. We chose not to move forward," Hernandez said.

Expressing his confidence in Holland's ability to do his job, Hernandez said he does not believe the investigation justified removing him from his position, further pointing out there was no form of disciplinary action.

"We did have some discussion with him about how to avoid this in the future, performance," Hernandez said. "This is something a lot of auditors go through. Any time they have findings or they're looking at something, then all of a sudden the investigation turns on them."

The City of Corpus Christi provided an official statement defending its investigation process.

"The City of Corpus Christi Human Resources Department investigates employee complaints, grievances, and concerns routinely to ensure the City maintains a safe and hospitable working environment for all employees."

The city emphasized that failing to investigate could expose them to potential liability.

The City of Corpus Christi Human Resources Department investigates employee complaints, grievances, and concerns routinely to ensure the City maintains a safe and hospitable working environment for all employees. If complaints are made concerning a manager, it is the Human Resources Department's responsibility to investigate. Failure to investigate could expose the City to potential liability.



HR began an internal investigation in July 2023 due to complaints made about this manager. To avoid a conflict of interest, and manage the investigation of a City Council appointee in the most professional manner possible, the City chose to outsource an external investigation to an outside law firm, Wood, Boykin & Wolter. The firm performed this investigation and provided the results to City Council.



The audit Alexis Scott refers to in her media inquiry did not kick off until November 2023.



The City is unable to comment further on this personnel matter.

Elena Martinez, a community member who presented findings from a Public Information Request during public comment at a recent City Council meeting, argued that Holland's actions have "besmirched the reputation of the city."

"The attorneys performing the investigation heavily recommended removing the auditor from his office based on a toxic work environment and a lack of credible leadership and essential skills needed to manage the audit department," Martinez said during public comment.

The document released to Martinez through a Public Information Request included only recommendations and an executive summary, rather than the full investigation. That full investigation was reviewed by the City Council, according to Hernandez.

"I pride myself in my integrity of over 35 years auditing experience. I take pride in doing things ethically, honestly, being here for the taxpayers, and being transparent," Holland said. For Holland, he said the controversy hasn't changed his commitment to the role.

Both Holland and Hernandez said that the employees mentioned in the investigation have since transferred to other city departments.