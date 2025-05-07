Watch Now
Corpus Christi celebrates National Nurses Week

The City of Corpus Christi celebrates local nurses during National Nurses Week.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is honoring healthcare heroes this week as part of National Nurses Week, which runs from May 6 through May 12.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo made the official proclamation during a city council meeting attended by local nurses, including Renae Schuman, professor of nursing at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

"We're not just in hospitals, we're in all kinds of places where people really need help, but no one knows it except us. We can take care of them and support them. We're happy to have a nurses week but we do celebrate each other and our successes all week long," Schuman said.

KRIS 6 wants to celebrate nurses, too. If you'd like to nominate a nurse in your life, visit our Facebook page to submit their name and photo.

Here's a few that were submitted to our Facebook:

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

