Corpus Christi breast cancer survivor stresses annual mammograms and early detection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Patty Lichtenberger said she got the call of what turned out to be a positive breast cancer diagnosis on July 14, 2022.

“I don’t want anybody to have a story like this. I wish that it stopped with me. I wish no one else was diagnosed after me," Patty emotionally expressed during her interview with neighborhood news reporter Alexis Scott.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, more than 20,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with Breast Cancer in Texas by the end of 2024. It's the most commonly diagnosed disease among women across the state.

Even though Patty encouraged other women to get their annual checkups, she was not doing it for herself, and that’s when everything changed.

“I was six months later getting my exam done. Even though I work here at Radiology Associates(RA), I could have just gone downstairs to get it done, but I didn't. We always put ourselves last," Patty added.

By the time she found out about her diagnosis, she was already at stage 3. Patty began treatment —getting chemotherapy, radiation, and even a double mastectomy.

With three daughters, she emphasized her need to fight against the disease and said they motivated her through the journey.

“It was my faith and staying strong for my girls. Cancer is a big scary word. So, there’s no excuse not to get this done. Early detection is the key," Patty mentioned.

Jeannie Anthony has also encouraged women to see their doctors. She works with Patty at RA and hopes more women will become proactive about their health.

Her team processes more than 40,000 mammogram screenings a year and utilizes 3D mammography. The technology her office uses is the only one of its kind in the Coastal Bend.

“The technology allows us to see stage 0, which is the smallest, like the tip of a pen," Jeannie said, "Look at yourself in the mirror, know your body, do your self exams because the likelihood of you finding something before your health provider is better.”

Jeannie said many women in the Coastal Bend have a hard time getting annual mammograms because they are not insured. However, there are opportunities and resources that could help them, including an upcoming free mammogram drive. It will be hosted by Radiology Associates, First Friday, andSouth Texas Family Planning.

As one of the supporting organizers for the event, First Friday is a local non-profit was founded in the 90s. Its mission is to raise awareness for breast cancer, detection, education and community outreach. The organization also provides free mammograms to women in need across the region.

Doctors have encouraged women to begin annual checkups before the age of 40 and continue through age 64. Now, that age is a lot earlier as some breast cancer patients have been diagnosed in their 20s.

“So many women take care of everyone else and neglect themselves. So we really just try to preach the importance of trying to take care of yourself," Jeannie added.

The free mammogram event will be held on Saturday, October 12, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radiology Associates Six Points, 1812 S. Alameda.

The event will offer private breast cancer exams and free mammogram screenings. You must be between the ages of 35-64, have no insurance or be uninsured, and have no prior symptoms or health issues.

The event is first come, first served.

