Corpus Christi announces road closures and parking restrictions for Buc Days Carnival and Night Parade

The City of Corpus Christi is implementing several road closures and parking restrictions to accommodate the upcoming Buc Days Carnival and Rally Night Parade.

Starting Saturday, April 25, through Tuesday, May 12, the following streets will be closed to all vehicles:



Shoreline Boulevard, from Palo Alto Street to the dead end, including the Barge Dock.

Resaca Street, from Shoreline Boulevard to Chaparral Street.

Water Street, from Resaca Street to Fitzgerald Street.

Fitzgerald Street, from Shoreline Boulevard to Water Street.

Hughes Street, from Chaparral Street to Mesquite Street, and Mesquite Street to N Broadway Street.

The Buc Days Celebration requires additional street closures for the Rally Night Parade on Saturday, April 25. Residents will be restricted from parking or viewing the parade from the Leopard Street bridge and side streets intersecting with the parade route.

The following streets are part of the parade route and will be closed to all traffic from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on April 25:



Leopard Street, from Nueces Bay Boulevard to N. Upper Broadway.

Schatzell Street, from N. Upper Broadway to Shoreline Boulevard.

Shoreline Boulevard, from Schatzell Street to Kinney Street.

Additional streets closed from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on April 25 in support of the parade include:



Up River Road, between Nueces Bay Boulevard and Palm Drive.

Palm Drive, between Comanche Street and Leopard Street.

Buddy Lawrence Drive, between Antelope Street and Leopard Street.

Waco Street, between Antelope Street and Mestina Street.

Mestina Street, between Waco Street and Staples Street.

Shoreline Boulevard (south side), between Taylor Street and Coopers Alley.

For more information on Buc Days and to view a complete schedule of events, visit bucdays.com.

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