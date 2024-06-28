Corpus Christi ahead of schedule on road Rapid Pavement Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Public Works Director, Ernesto De La Garza, gave a presentation to city council on Tuesday regarding the Rapid Pavement Program

He said that at the end of this fiscal year, city crews and contractors will have paved more centerline miles in a year than the city has ever completed before, in a single year.

“For total, it’s going to be 30 miles, 30 centerline miles of residential streets,” De La Garza said.

The Rapid Pavement Program was approved last year by city council, to repave bad roads instead of completely reconstructing them. De La Garza has said it will save the city a lot of time because if they reconstructed all streets it would take more than 60 years and they’d never catch up. It's also a saving on money.

By the end of this fiscal year, City Manager Peter Zanoni said they won’t only catch up with the roads on their list, but get ahead. A first in his tenure in Corpus Christi.

“Our program, one year was always falling into the next year, sometimes two years behind. But with this new program, and Ernie’s work, and the city crews and all the city contracts being let much sooner, all the work dating back two fiscal years plus this fiscal year will be done in this fiscal year which is tremendous,” Zanoni said.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo possibly had the most important question for De La Garza: how long will these new roads last?

“We’re designing about 15 to 20 years depending on what that underlying soil condition is and also what we’re anticipating the trash trucks to be,” De La Gazra said.

The Rapid Pavement Program is supposed to get 373 miles paved in 12 years, but De La Garza said it may be sooner, now that the city is ahead of schedule.

Here is a list of streets to be paved from 2022 and on.

The city also has a map on their website, to show where each road is located.

