Conquer the Coast 2024 kicks off at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Saturday, September 21st, 14,000 cyclists grabbed their bikes, strapped on their helmets, and hit the pavement for Conquer the Coast 2024. The event began at 7:30 AM and ended at Whataburger Field.

Participants were divided into different groups based on their experience level. This also included a 10-mile course, 21-mile course, and 66-mile course. Each course had different sights to see while riding.



10-mile course: This ride took place down Ocean Drive and was meant for less experienced riders, younger riders and families.

21-mile course: The 21-mile course was for intermediate riders. The ride took the entire length of Ocean Drive to Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi and then near the gates of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.



66-mile course: The most challenging course of Conquer the Coast had riders make it over the Harbor Bridge to Port Aransas, and ride through the "Toughest 18 Miles in Texas". Riders then headed over the JFK Causeway, and down Ocean Drive all the way back to Whataburger Field.

Fernando Arevalo 14,000 bike riders participated in this event

“What’s really great about this event is 80% of our riders are from outside of Corpus Christi. It is an opportunity to showcase our beautiful city," said Cindy Barrera, the Chair-Elect for the United Corpus Christi Chamber Of Commerce. "It’s great for economic development. We know people are traveling to Corpus and spending money in our city. Supporting our small businesses, so it's just wonderful.”

Barrera noted that this year's Conquer the Coast was extra special because it may be the last time participants would be able to ride over the Harbor Bridge.