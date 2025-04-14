Community to honor Ben Mustafa at annual Walk of Remembrance 11 years after his death

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Family, friends and community members will gather today at Ben's Community Market to remember Ben Mustafa, a beloved neighbor of the Coastal Bend community who was killed at his store 11 years ago.

The Walk of Remembrance will take place at 6 p.m. at Ben's Community Market, located at the corner of Ayers and Brownlee.

Neighbors are asked to stop by to celebrate Ben's life and remember their loved ones lost to violent crimes.

Mustafa was shot and killed at his convenience store during a robbery on April 14, 2014. Ben Mustafa was just 59 years old when he was gunned down in 2014. In all, three people were arrested in connection with this killing. Daniel Garcia was sentenced to life in prison. The others were sentenced to 20 years and 45 years in prison.

