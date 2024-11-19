Comanche Street Project on track to be completed by Summer 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — City officials say the Comanche Street Project has significantly progressed since street and utility improvements began in January 2024.

Sidewalks and driveways have already been installed from Waco Street to Staples Street.

"The contractor is continuing work to prep the limestone base from Waco St. to Staples St. Paving should begin this week from Artisan St. to Staples St," said Rachel Esses, Senior Public Information Officer of Engineering Services for the City of Corpus Christi.

Work crews also plan to start demolition on the other side of Staples St. this week.

The project includes the full-depth rehabilitation of Comanche Street to Alameda Street, which includes various street and utility improvements. For this project area, sidewalks, curb ramps, concrete driveways, concrete curb and gutter, and on-street parking on Comanche Street will also be upgraded.

"As part of The Project, all existing pavement and underground infrastructure will be demolished and replaced from the western limits of the curb return at the Carancahua Street intersection to 40 feet west of the Alameda Street intersection," added city officials.

Weather permitting, this project is on track for completion in the summer of 2025 as it continues in Phases 3 and 4.