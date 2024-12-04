Saddles and Sleighs: Carols for Days gets underway on Dec. 4 at Richardson Performance Hall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Coastal Winds and Harmonie is spreading holiday cheer through the universal language of music, creating a festive and joyous atmosphere for audiences who love Christmas tunes.

Enjoy a night filled with holiday cheer, amazing performances, and the perfect blend of cowboy hats and Christmas spirit.

This free event starts on Wednesday, December 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Richardson Performance Hall at Del Mar College's Heritage Campus.

Organizers say the admission is free, so bring your friends and family.

Don’t miss this magical night of holiday tunes and community spirit. Attendees can expect an enchanting experience featuring a blend of traditional Christmas tunes alongside unique interpretations with a Western cinematic flair, offering both familiarity and creative twists to beloved holiday melodies.

Coastal Winds and Harmonie is dedicated to fostering a vibrant and inclusive musical community that unites musicians of all backgrounds to celebrate and promote the arts. Through collaborative performances, educational programs, and community outreach, they aim to enrich cultural appreciation and give back to the community by using the power of music to inspire, connect, and uplift.