Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery extends hours for Memorial Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery is extending its hours to honor fallen service members ahead of Memorial Day.

Starting Friday, the cemetery will remain open 24 hours a day through Monday.

During this extended period, headstones of service members killed or missing in action will be illuminated at night.

These special accommodations apply to all four state veterans cemeteries across Texas.

The extended hours and illuminated headstones provide an opportunity for families and community members to pay respects to fallen heroes throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

