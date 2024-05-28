Coastal Bend family experiences a different Memorial Day tradition this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Memorial Day is a day when people mourn and honor the men and women who fought for our country.

It was a tradition for the Vargas family. Every year— for the last 20 years on Memorial Day - Pete Vargas, a U.S. Army veteran, would publicly recite a poem called the "Unknown Soldier."

The poem is about a lack of support provided to some former servicemen.

His family would come out to the events to show their support. This year for the Vargas family it was a little different. Pete was battling cancer and died on May 2, 2024.

His wife, Marion Vargas said they first met in Germany when she was only 17 years old.

Pete leaves behind four children and 13 grandchildren. The couple was married for 47 years.

"For him to be, this year, buried at the site, it’s heartbreaking," Marion said.

Showing up to his gravesite was definitely overwhelming on Monday. The entire family showed up and remembered Pete.

For as long as Pete's son Christopher Vargas remembered, it was always a thing to show up for his dad at any veteran event where he would perform the poem.

"his voice pretty much carried that poem it wasn't you know some that he wrote but it was something that he recited," Christopher said.

He said the poem is a great tribute to every fallen soldier and prisoner of war.

this year instead of hearing his father speak—this time he went to pay his respects.

He said that coming out for Memorial Day is still a tradition he and his family would like to continue.

His father was also a dedicated member of the Patriots band and honor guard of America.

"His voice was everything," Christopher said.

“he was very proud of this country," Marion said.

Christopher hopes to be the one to recite the POW MIA poem in honor of his father.