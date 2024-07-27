Coast Guard rescues missing divers off the coast of Matagorda

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Two divers were rescued by the Coast Guard on Friday after they went missing 15 miles offshore the day before.

According to a press release from the Coast Guard, watchstanders from the Corpus Christi sector received word on Wednesday that two divers had last been seen surfacing in unfavorable weather conditions, and weren't seen again after that.

This launched a 36-hour search. An Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter, an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft aircrews, and a Station Port O’Connor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew launched to help find the divers. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson was also joined in on search efforts, the release states.

Flashing lights were spotted in the water by the Ocean Sentry aircraft aircrew and they were able to get the divers' location back to the cutter.

The divers were then rescued and transported to Coast Guard Station Freeport, where they were last reported to be in stable condition.

A total of approximately 1,656 square miles was covered throughout the search process, the release states.

