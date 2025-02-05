Closure on South Alameda expected Thursday morning beginning at 2 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Work crews wants to remind drivers of an upcoming road closure planned on South Alameda Street near Incarante Word Academy.

All lanes of South Alameda Street will be closed between Chamberlain Street and Hoffman Street from 2:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 6.

"The closure is to allow for utility work as part of the ongoing Alameda Street reconstruction project," said city officials.

Safety is a top priority and motorists should use alternative routes to avoid delays. Drivers should also remain aware of the work zone, and follow posted warning signs.