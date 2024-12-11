Clint Black to headline Rodeo Corpus Christi May 9

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Buc Days announced Wednesday morning that country music star Clint Black will perform on Friday, May 9, 2025, following Rodeo Corpus Christi at the American Bank Center.

Black will perform in the Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series presented by Physicians Premier ER.

"Along the way, Clint has sold over 20 million records, earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada, including a GRAMMY, landed nearly two dozen major awards and nominations, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," stated Dierra Goslin with the Buccaneer Commission.

The country music legend debuted his album in 1989, selling over 3 million copies.

Season tickets for the PBR Velocity Tour Finals are on sale now, including tickets to Clint Black’s Friday night performance.

For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.bucdays.com.

