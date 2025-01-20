City to open overnight Cold Weather Refuge Center Sunday through Wednesday; offering daytime warming centers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The city of Corpus Christi will open an overnight Cold-Weather Refugee Center, so those who need it can go to the Corpus Christi gym, located at 3203 Cabaniss Parkway.

The overnight Cold-Weather Refugee Center will run through 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, with food and drinks provided by the Salvation Army.

Daytime Warming Centers will also be located across Nueces County, including most of our public libraries. During available hours, the CCRTA will provide free rides to and from the Refugee Center and Warming Centers. For more information, go to https://www.ccrta.org.

The Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) will also provide transportation to daytime warming centers, the cold weather refuge center, or homeless shelters. To arrange transport, call CCPD Non-Emergency Police at (361) 886-2600.

Cold Weather Refuge Center:

The Corpus Christi Gym, located at 3203 Cabaniss Parkway, will run continuously from 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 22 (the end time is subject to change based on weather conditions). The City will provide meals, and the Salvation Army will provide snacks and drinks.

Daytime Warming Centers:

The City will offer daytime warming centers, which are free and open to the public. Their hours of operation are listed below. According to city officials, the times listed are subject to change in the event of a weather-related delayed start for city employees.

Owen R. Hopkins Library, 3202 McKinzie Road,826-2350

Monday: CLOSED (holiday), Tuesday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Friday- Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Sunday: CLOSED

Ben F. McDonald Library, 4044 Greenwood Drive, 826-2356

Monday: CLOSED (holiday), Tuesday - Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Sunday: CLOSED

Anita & W.T. Neyland Library, 1230 Carmel Parkway, 826-2370

Monday: CLOSED (holiday), Tuesday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.,

Wednesday & Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Sunday: CLOSED

Janet F. Harte Library, 2629 Waldron Road, 826-2310

Monday: CLOSED (holiday), Tuesday - Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Sunday: CLOSED

Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library, 5930 Brockhampton Drive, 826-2360

Monday: CLOSED (holiday), Tuesday - Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Sunday: CLOSED

La Retama Central Library, 805 Comanche Steet, 826-7055

Monday: CLOSED, Tuesday - Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Saturday - Sunday: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.