City officials host listening session for Drought Contingency Plan

In the wake of local elections, Corpus Christi city officials want neighbors to be heard.

That's why they held a listening session in the council chambers at city hall on Wednesday, Feb. 5. The topic - the city's Drought Contingency Plan - had dozens of neighbors presenting city leaders with any suggestions, questions, comments, or concerns on the city's plan.

"Hearing some of the concerns and some of the comments from our community provides us a better way, a better ability to try and incorporate a better plan for us all," Esteban Ramos, a water resource manager for CC Water said.

City leaders will review suggestions and incorporate them into a draft that will be presented to city council for approval in their next meeting, which is set for Tuesday, Feb. 11.

