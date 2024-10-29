City of Corpus Christi seeking community partnerships for Adopt-a-Park Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department has extended an invitation for new members of their Adopt-a-Park program.

According to the release, the Adopt-a-Park program is a volunteer opportunity through Parks & Rec for residents, businesses and organizations to help keep the parks, beaches, and trails clean and beautiful. The program gives volunteers a sense of park ownership and an outlet to give back to the community and the natural environment.

Currently, 33 parks have been adopted, but 132 parks are still available.

Potential partners have three opportunity tiers:



Tier 1: Monthly litter cleanup commitment of 1.5 hours

Tier 2: Tier 1 requirement plus an additional one-time pre-approved project such as a garden, additional seating, or any items to benefit the park

Tier 3: All the Tier 1 & 2 requirements plus an additional one-time pre-approved major project such as additional playground equipment or specialized park amenities

All three tiers require routine reporting to Parks & Rec on the adopted park's condition and any areas needing repairs or maintenance.

Some current Adopt-a-Park participants include:



Friends of Collier Park

Gopher Disc Golf

Pony Boy Skate Company

The Audubon Outdoor Club of Corpus Christi

For the Greater Good

Friends of Old Bayview Cemetery Association

The North Beach Community Association

Third Coast Disc Golf

For more information on the Adopt-a-Park program, click here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.