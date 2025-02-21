City of Corpus Christi launches Drought Resiliency Program to support small businesses

The City of Corpus Christi’s Office of Economic Development and LiftFund, Inc. have partnered to launch the Drought Resiliency Workforce Stability Grant Program.

According to a recent press release, the program, funded in collaboration with the City of Corpus Christi Type B Corporation and administered by LiftFund, has dedicated $2 million in funding to support local small businesses affected by the drought restrictions.

Eligible businesses may receive up to $50,000 to cover payroll and retain existing employees and contractors, but they have to meet certain requirements, such as:



Be located within the Corpus Christi city limits

Have been operational for at least 12 months before applying

Demonstrate continuous business activity

Employ a minimum of one full-time employee

Exhibit a 20% decline in revenue or workforce due to Stage 3 restrictions

Be directly affected by the current drought restrictions.

An interest form is available here. Applications will remain open until all funds are exhausted, and will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“When small business owners face challenges like this, it can be a tipping point between success and setback in their long-term goals,” LiftFund CEO Amy Hereford said. “Through this new grant program, we ensure they don’t lose momentum. Small businesses often have small margins, so those efforts provide vital support and make a transformative impact at a pivotal moment.”

LiftFund and the Office of Economic Development will host bilingual, virtual information sessions on Wednesday, March 12, and Thursday, March 20, to share more information about the program, including eligibility, required documents, and timeline.

“Given the serious consequences on certain small businesses, this was an effort to support them through this very difficult time,” Type B Corporation Chair Alan Wilson said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!