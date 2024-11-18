City of Corpus Christi, CCISD hosted ceremony for the honorary naming of Veterans Memorial Pkwy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After months in the making, the area from Yorktown Boulevard to Saratoga Boulevard has a new honorary name.

Veterans Memorial Parkway was made official Monday morning with the unveiling of the new signs.

This was possible after representatives of Veterans Memorial High School petitioned for the honorary name change to the Corpus Christi City Council.

"All the other high schools in this area have a name that correlates to their schools, and Veterans Memorial, obviously being so young didn't have one yet. So, I wanted to make sure that we were able to get something that represented the school in our community," said Temoc Zamora, Veterans Memorial High School student.

The honorary name will not impact the street's official names or the property addresses.

The city's public works department paid for signs installed on Nov. 18 at the ceremony held for the students, staff, community leaders, and many others.

