City of Corpus Christi announces start of Gulf Beach Maintenance Project

Here in the Coastal Bend, maintaining the cleanliness and organization of nature trails, green spaces and parks near the city has its importance. But the shining jewel of Corpus Christi - its beaches - is just as important to care for.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department has announced the start of a new project, Gulf Beach Maintenance Project, along the Whitecap Beach seawall. The project will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 4 until Friday, Feb. 7, operating from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., each day.

According to a press release from the city, extra sand from the northern and southern end of the Packery Channel Jetty will be used to replenish Whitecap Beach, which is prone to erosion. The project was approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Texas General Land Office.

“Beach renourishment helps to restore and protect our beaches from eroding,” Parks & Recreation Department Director Robert Dodd said. “Adding sand along the seawall will safeguard valuable areas along our waterfront.”

Beach Operations staff will oversee the movement of heavy equipment trucks to and from the beach.

The release asks that beach visitors be careful around active equipment and crews working along the seawall.

