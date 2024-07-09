City of Corpus Christi 3-1-1 hotline down due to Spectrum outage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Spectrum internet outage isn’t just limited to home internet. It’s also impacting the City of Corpus Christi’s 3-1-1 hotline.

The city said the Spectrum outage occurred at 12:50 this afternoon and has not yet been resolved.

The city also said they have not been provided an estimated time of resolution by the service provider, but they encourage anyone to message the city via Facebook Messenger with any questions.

