CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The possible trigger date for a Level 1 water emergency in Corpus Christi has been moved from September to December.

The City Council, however, tabled a final vote on an ordinance that would determine water use under a Level 1 water emergency. The vote has been pushed back to the next council meeting on June 2.

City council delays crucial vote on Level 1 water emergency plan

District 3 Council Member Eric Cantu asked that the vote be delayed so the city can address concerns raised by the Apartment Owners Association.

Under the proposed water use plan, apartments would be classified as commercial water users. Apartment owners want to be classified as residential.

A spokesman for Corpus Christi Water told council members that apartments would actually get a better baseline under a commercial classification.

Still, the council voted to put off a final decision pending a meeting tomorrow between the city and the Apartment Association.

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