City Council awards construction contract for American Bank Center's HVAC repairs

During the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, a $4,025,000 contract for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) improvements at the American Bank Center Arena was awarded to Central Air and Heating Service, LLC, located in Harlingen, Texas.

According to a press release from the city of Corpus Christi, project funding will come from 2025 capital funding available from the Type A Sales Tax Arena Fund.

The American Bank Center was built in 1978, with additions added in 2004. This means the Arena's original HVAC system is old and in desperate need of a "more efficient and energy-saving" upgrade.

The upgrades will include:



Replacing two 1000-ton water-cooled chillers, one of which is currently non-operational,

Replacing the two existing 1000-ton cooling towers and their roofing

Replacing the structural system to support the new cooling towers and the roofing at the cooling towers.

Replacing the building's energy management system and the existing HVAC equipment controls

Repairs to the building’s exterior

“Investing in the American Bank Center Arena is an investment in the future of our city’s entertainment, tourism, and economic vitality,” Mayor Paulette Guajardo said. “By awarding this construction contract for HVAC improvements, we ensure a more comfortable and energy-efficient experience for all who visit. This project reflects our commitment to enhancing city facilities, supporting local events, and making Corpus Christi a premier destination for concerts, conventions, and community gatherings.”

Construction is expected to begin in Spring 2025, with an expected completion in Fall 2025.

“We are thrilled to move forward with the Arena HVAC project, which will enhance guest comfort, streamline our ice-making and freezing operations, and introduce much-needed automation to modernize our aging system,” American Bank Center General Manager Daniel Melisa said.

