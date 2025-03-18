City Council approves updated Drought Contingency Plan

During Tuesday's City Council meeting, a presentation on the city's drought contingency plan and ordinance amending Chapter 55 of the City Code of Ordinances was approved.

The updated City’s Drought Contingency Plan has an effective date of March 19, 2025, and provides a business plan to manage water supplies, calls for minimizing the use of non-essential water during a drought to protect the water supply, and serves as a framework to identify and manage a drought or a water emergency.

This motion authorizes changes to the Water Resource Management Ordinances Chapter 55 Article XII Water Resource Management sections 55-150, 55-152, 55-153, 55-154, 55-155 to reflect the 2025 updates in the City’s Drought Contingency Plan.

Below is the complete Water Resource Management and updated Drought Contingency Plan: