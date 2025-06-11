City council approves $4 million for animal care services makeover

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city council approved more than $4 million Tuesday for a major makeover of Animal Care Services.

This funding approval comes just weeks after a scathing report outlined over 100 areas of concern within the department.

The allocated funds will be used to fill three full-time positions, including an Animal Care Services director, as well as capital improvement projects and equipment purchases.

The report also confirmed an issue that KRIS 6 was first to uncover - the city's cremation furnace had been non-operational for months.

These improvements aim to address the numerous deficiencies identified in the recent assessment of the animal care facility.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

