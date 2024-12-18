City announces modification to Watergarden operations due to drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi recently announced that, due to low water levels in Lake Corpus Christi, they had reached Stage 3 Water Restrictions. This impacts the city and its residents in a variety of ways, but how does it affect public works like the Watergarden, whose main feature is water-based?

In a recent press release issued by the city on Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Watergarden will be running at a reduced capacity, where only one out of the five pumps that make the fountain flow will be working. This will simultaneously lower water usage without jeopardizing the integrity of the system.

The current plan to modify the Watergarden operations is based on two factors: warranty management and system integrity.

City officials stated that the Watergarden "remains under warranty until 2025," meaning that if the fountain is damaged and runs into any issues within 2024, the city would be able to assess and repair any damages based on their written agreement. Additionally, shutting down the Watergarden entirely could damage the overall system, so keeping it at a reduced capacity prevents that from happening.

City officials also stated that they will be applying a liquid solar blanket, which is a water treatment product that reduces evaporation by 30% to 50%. This can be beneficial because the Watergarden works on a recirculating system, and water is added only when it drops below operational levels.

