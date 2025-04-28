CITGO teams up with "Bess the Bus" to give out free books to students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Bess the Book Bus" took students on a reading journey today to help Coastal Bend students grow.

CITGO and the bus teamed up for its 15th annual partnership to give out free books to local students.

Jennifer Frances, the founder, said the goal is to build more excitement around reading for children.

"In doing that, we're hoping to build readers," Frances said. "We're hoping to kids start to feel joyous about reading, and become lifelong readers."

The bus will visit four CCISD campuses Monday and Tuesday where pre-K, kindergarten, and first grade students will each get a free book to take home.

