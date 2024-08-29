Circle K holding 'Fuel Day Pop-up' Aug. 29 ahead of Labor Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Circle K is treating Texans to a 'Fuel Day Pop-Up' on August 29, which could save them money at the pump before Labor Day.

Customers across Corpus Christi can enjoy 30 cents* off per gallon of fuel and support the Houston Disaster Alliance's Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund with a Polar Pop purchase on Aug. 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"This event is a great opportunity for families to save money on fuel ahead of the long weekend and provide critical support families and individuals in the Houston area who are still dealing with the aftermath of last month’s severe weather," said Claire Gilpin of BCW Global for Circle K.

More than 600 Texas Circle K locations are participating in the Aug. 29 Circle K Fuel Day, including those in the San Antonio, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Waco, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, and McAllen metro areas. There are participating stores in other communities across North, Central, and South Texas (excluding locations in West Texas and the Panhandle).

Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator [circlek.com].