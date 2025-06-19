Christus Spohn Hospital reminds men to prioritize doctor visits and a healthy lifestyle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As June marks Men’s Health Month, CHRISTUS Health is urging men to take charge of their health by scheduling regular checkups and preventative screenings.

Health professionals say it’s easy to neglect personal health in a fast-paced world, but prioritizing well-being is crucial for a longer, healthier life.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a concerning 13.2% of men aged 18 and older report their health as fair or poor. Among the leading health concerns for men are heart disease, stroke, diabetes, depression, cancer, and high blood pressure.

“Men often tend to think they’re healthy and feel fine,” said Dr. Christopher Petrikas, family medicine physician with CHRISTUS Health. “But preventative screenings can help catch abnormal things early. Men should be getting regular health checkups at least once a year.”

Regular screenings offer men the opportunity to discuss their family history and any existing health concerns with their doctors. With heart disease being the leading cause of death among men, proactive measures are necessary to catch major issues early.

“Many factors can contribute to heart disease,” Dr. Petrikas elaborated. “These include smoking, diabetes, high cholesterol, family history of heart disease, and high blood pressure.”

Screenings should ideally begin at the age of 18, with a particular emphasis for men to start regular colorectal cancer screenings at 45.

“There are various methods for colorectal cancer screening,” Dr. Petrikas explained. “The key takeaway is to get screened. Early detection significantly improves outcomes.”

To find a primary care physician near you, visit Christus Spohn's website here.