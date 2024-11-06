Christus Spohn Hospital adds robotic system for diagnosing lung cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and Christian Spohn Shoreline showcased a new tool that helps doctors find and diagnose lung cancer earlier.

With the ion robotic navigational bronchoscopy, Christus Spohn's health system can find and diagnose lung cancer earlier.

The key component of this new procedure is a scope much smaller than others currently in use.

"So with the previous devices, we couldn't reach tiny nodules in the periphery of the lung just because of the size and the scopes being bigger. With the ion bronchoscopy technique, we are able to reach these tiny nodules with ease and able to biopsy these lesions, and reach a diagnosis," said Dr. Tarun Madappa, Pulmonary and Critical Physician.

This procedure was previously only available in San Antonio and Houston.

Since it was put into use four months ago, it has been used to diagnose 50 cases.

