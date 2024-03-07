CHIME IN: What do you want to see in Corpus Christi?

Efforts to enhance Corpus Christi's tourism industry is underway.

Visit Corpus Christi just released its findings from its 2023 Resident Sentiment Survey.

A new survey will be available for the public in a few weeks.

Visit Corpus Christi just released its findings from its 2023 Resident Sentiment Survey. MMGY Global conducted the survey. Visit Corpus Christi is reporting more than 2,000 Corpus Christi residents participating in the survey, giving insight into the local tourism perspective.

During a presentation on Thursday, Visit Corpus Christi highlighted key findings form the survey, which focused on community pride, community support for tourism and the local perception of tourism infrastructure.

Brett Oetting, the President and CEO of Visit Corpus Christi said, "The general theme of highlights was filled with increases than two years ago when it comes to the perception of what people feel about Corpus Christi tourism. That there's not too much and that there's room for growth in tourism."

Of the more than 2,000 people surveyed, 85 percent agree or strongly agree that tourism encourages investment into the local economy. Between 2021 and 2023, community members have consistently rated beaches and restaurants as top tourism infrastructures impacting their quality of life.

"The more tourism growth there is, the more tourism can support Corpus Christi. It makes our quality of life better as well because we get to go to those any day that we want to." Oetting added.

You can see the full results of the survey on the Visit Corpus Christi website by clicking here. it also includes additional insight on Tourism's impact on the environment and respondent demographics.

Visit Corpus Christi still wants more feedback from the public. In a couple of weeks it will be releasing another survey asking locals five questions. It will list specific restaurants, shopping options and attractions to see which ones locals want to have in the area. In addition, it will ask participants to rate their selections.