Child dies after being found in a hot car parked at Tom Browne Middle School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Fire Department received a call about a child left out in a hot car around 1:29 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20 in the parking lot of Tom Browne Middle School, located on Schanen Boulevard.

When CCFD and CCPD arrived at the scene, they found a school nurse administering CPR to the child, who was nearly 2-years-old.

KRIS 6 News confirmed that firefighters took him the Driscoll Childrens Hospital, where he later died.

CCPD is continuing to investigate the incident, but its still unknown how long the child was left in the car. Senior Officer Antonio Contreras told KRIS 6 News that CCPD has taken several witnesses back to the police station to be questioned.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

