Changes made to Bond 2024 proposal following resident feedback

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Corpus Christi put together their plan for Bond 2024 and over the last few months have been garnering feedback. They’ve spoken to stakeholder groups and held five town hall meetings to do this.

With that feedback, they’ve presented city council on Tuesday with some changes to the original proposal.

“Regarding the Texas State Aquarium parking lot improvements, that was removed. And again, that will be seeking to be funded through the Type B sales tax. Instead we are "plusing" up the Labonte Park expansion by $1 million and the Sherill Veteran Memorial Park for an additional million dollars,” Assistant City Manager Neiman Young said.

The Texas State Aquarium parking lot and Bear Lane projects were removed and will be funded by the city's Type B sales tax. The $2.5 million for Bear Lane will now go towards St. Andrews Park.

Over $1 million was set to go towards improvements at Heritage Park facilities. That's been reduced to $850,000. The remaining $400,000 is proposed to go to Labonte Park expansion which would give that project $3.15 million.

“That’s the initial plan is some ball fields whether softball, baseball diamonds and fields. And then, the connectivity of the two parcels. When you connect the two it’s 80 acres,” City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

Overall, Bond 2024 is $175 million, up $50 million from 2022. With that, parks and public safety will get a big bump from the previous bond.

Some other notable park projects include more than $2 million going towards finishing the design of the Greenwood Sports Complex. $5 million will go towards the start of reconstruction of Commodores Park on the island and $10 million to construct the new club house at Oso Beach Golf Course.

In total, $20 million will go towards buying land, designing or constructing three police substations including ones at West Guth Park and Del Mar College South Campus.

The largest bunch of money, $90 million dollars, is earmarked for road design and construction on many streets including Alameda Street, Yorktown Boulevard in Flour Bluff and the Tara Estates subdivision.

City council is having a special meeting on Thursday to make some final decisions, before voting to place the bond on the November election.

